Wild Winter Lights returning Nov. 17 to Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Metroparks Zoo will host its annual Wild Winter Lights display presented by NOPEC starting Nov. 17, Metroparks announced Monday.
The lighting display features more than one million individual lights and unique twists on holiday traditions.
Guests will be able to go through Wild Winter Lights either on foot or in their personal vehicles.
The event includes carousel rides, ice carvers, live music and a 50-foot-tree.
Themed areas this year include Candyland, Enchanted Forest and Santa’s Workshop.
Tickets will be limited to allow for social distancing.
Wild Winter Lights will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays beginning Nov. 19.
The drive-through event will also be offered Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Nov. 17.
The last day of Wild Winter Lights is Sunday, Jan. 3.
The discounted cost for Zoo members is $18 and $20 for non-members. You can also buy a four-pack for $54 for members and $60 for non-members.
Children under two are admitted for free.
Tickets for the drive-through experience are $54 per car for Zoo members and $60 per car for non-members.
