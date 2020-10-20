Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping ‘young girl he knew’ over several years

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Prosecutor announced an Akron rapist was sentenced to spending the rest of his life behind bars after he pled guilty to “raping a young girl he knew.”
Prosecutor Sherri Walsh said 30-year-old LaConya Jones of Akron “admitted to engaging in sex and inappropriately touching the victim on numerous occasions over several years.”
Prior to the sentencing from Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce, Johns pled guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
Jones will be eligible for parole in 2033.
“I am so proud of this young girl for showing the courage and strength to come forward and tell what happened. The community is safer with Mr. Jones locked up for a long time,” said Prosecutor Walsh.
