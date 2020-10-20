Akron mayor leads charge for early voting at Summit County Board of Elections

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - By 7:30 a.m., there were 100 people under the tent in front of the Summit County Board of Elections, waiting for the doors to open for early voting.
They came for a variety of reasons.
“I’m doing it early to show others the importance of voting and why our vote counts," said Denicia Boone.
“It’s very important, I have to be here so here I am!” said Cynthia Frye.
Also in line, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, who expected the crowds.
“I’m not surprised. You got to make a plan for voting," the mayor said. “If you’re not going to vote on Election Day, you have 30 days to come and do it early which is good.”
Once inside, early voters saw masks, social distancing, and plexiglass between chairs.
“I think they do an excellent job because they plan for it, even during this pandemic. I think they’ve done an excellent job of being able to do that,” the mayor said.
“It’s worth it," Boone said. "Definitely.”
“People have died for me to have this right to vote in this most important election.” said Frye.
Voting continues from at the Summit County Board of Elections through Nov. 3.
