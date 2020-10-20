Alleged vandalism took place at Rocky River home with President Trump display

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Whether you support him or not, that giant President Donald Trump display in Rocky River has people talking.
19 News discovered the political message was targeted overnight.
Most of the people that spoke to 19 News said they liked the enthusiasm of this giant show of support for President Trump.
But it’s apparent some do not.
According to a neighbor, two young girls came to this display to show their displeasure.
There is a video that has Rocky River talking: A man appearing to be pepper sprayed.
According to police, the man in the video caught the two girls in the act of “egging” the giant statue of President Trump.
Police say that neighbor gave chase, asking what were they doing.
The Lake Road homeowner didn’t want to go on camera, but did say his display was the target.
Police are still investigating, but the homeowner said he knows who may have done this.
There wasn’t any major damage done to the display; just some cleaning up.
The people that live at the house said they didn’t expect this kind of reaction and that this was all supposed to be taken as a joke.
