Aramark planning layoffs for hundreds of employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Food service provider Aramark said Monday it will have to lay off or reduce the hours of 361 employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Aramark cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the layoffs.
In a WARN notice, Aramark said Rocket Mortage FieldHouse told them they “[do] not anticipate business improving in full for an undefined period of time.”
The next event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is an Alan Jackson concert scheduled for July 10, 2021.
