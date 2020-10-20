Cleveland family calls police after witnessing someone steal ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign from their front yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Karmean Turk tells 19 News she still can’t believe what happened to her family members at their home in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood.
“They witnessed a white male taking our Black Lives Matter sign, and running off to the park and then at that time, they heard a whole bunch of people cheering about it," she said.
Turk said when she, her husband, and their kids tried to get the sign back, the thieves refused and even taunted the family.
“They had to witness their parents be dehumanized by the same white neighbors that we have loved, that we have respected that I have as a social worker personally reached out to them. My kids had to witness that from our community," said Turk.
They called Cleveland police and have cell phone video of officers at their home on Sunday evening.
Officers took a report and are investigating the crime as criminal trespassing and petty theft.
19 News is not identifying the people involved at this time because they have not been arrested or charged.
Over the last few months, law enforcement all over Northeast Ohio has been inundated with reports of people stealing lawn signs.
Turk says on Monday afternoon, a neighbor who was not involved in the crime returned the ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign.
“The people, the neighbors that responded oh, we’re so sorry this happened to you but this is a good community. It’s like in order to stand up for racism and black people, you have to justify why something is not so bad," she said.
Turk says it isn’t enough. Fight on; she wants the culprits caught.
“This will not be tolerated; we will not be silenced, we will not be made to feel ashamed because we are saying that our lives matter and this has to stop,” she said.
