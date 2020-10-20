Cleveland Councilman grateful for 19 News exposing huge hole in his ward that finally got filled

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For over three months, a huge hole was a sore spot on the corner of E. 91st Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.
Two days after the 19 News Troubleshooter’s unit exposed the dangers of a massive hole on a lot of land just feet away from a local daycare, a team of construction workers finished the clean up that was left on the demolished Glenville property.
Ward 9 Councilman Kevin Conwell wasn’t bitter but grateful that 19 News called out the city and the contractor that refused to clean up this rather hazardous open plot of land.
“I want to thank Channel 19 for helping out the Glenville Community getting this hole fixed. A car could have jumped the rail over here jump the curve. And had it gone over into the hole, we could have had a fatality,” said Conwell.
Gwendolyn Haywood has lived in Glenville for most of her life.
The mother of four couldn’t hold back her emotions to the thought of what could have happened if 19 News not told this story.
“A matter of life and death. Either you fill the hole up or somebody’s body in there. Either a child or an adult," said Haywood.
The area has been filled up and smoothed out with very little debris still in scattered areas on the lot.
However, it is a far cry from what it looked like four months ago.
Councilman Conwell believes he avoided a major avalanche of bad public relations if something had gone wrong if the hole had remained in the state 19 News found it.
“I was glad that it got done. That’s the main thing. I don’t think about my feelings really and thing like that. The main thing Ronnie, 19 News got it done. And that way, we did some prevention to save anything bad from happening, like I mentioned earlier. So now we know that the hole is filled up and saved tax payers dollars and saved us from going to court. Because I would have put him in court. But you and channel 19 got it done in a matter of days," stated a triumphant Conwell.
