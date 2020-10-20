‘COVID fatigue’ is settling in for many, doctors warn it could come with mental health challenges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As summer has faded into fall, the unfortunate reality is that, without a vaccine, COVID-19 numbers are starting to rise in the state of Ohio and it has left many worn out and frustrated with the continued change to our lives.
But the danger lies, according to doctors, when simple so-called COVID fatigue turns into a mental health issue.
Cleveland Clinic doctors report that 55% of all adults are dealing with either stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness or isolation, or some combination of those mental health issues.
For younger adults 18 to 39 years old, the number goes up to a staggering 75% who are dealing with one of those issues, or a combination of them.
“These are really the result of the complete change in our society,” said Dr. Mark Hyman, of the Cleveland Clinic. “The lack of being able to congregate, connect with others and the stresses of the economic burden that this has placed on so many families.”
Clinic Psychologist Scott Bea said now is the time to find the positives in everyday life.
“What can I do today, this week, and tomorrow that might make a difference in how I’m feeling? How can I develop? How does that support favorable mood states? And how can I be in touch with people that also have a more uplifting view,” he said.
