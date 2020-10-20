Delayed ballots are in the mail, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Absentee ballots for voters in 16 Ohio counties that experienced delays in sending out ballots are in the mail, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.
In a video posted to Twitter, LaRose said Midwest Direct, the printing company behind the ballot delays in counties including Cuyahoga, Lorain, Stark and Summit, is “all caught up" and has mailed out all ballots.
That means voters who requested an absentee ballot and haven’t received one yet should find their ballot in their mailbox over the next few days.
LaRose said Midwest Direct “overpromised and underdelivered” when it came to sending out ballots.
Midwest Direct said the delays were caused by the “staggering volume of mail-in ballot requests.”
Some counties received double the number of absentee ballots requests they were expecting, according to Midwest Direct.
There’s still time to request an absentee ballot in Ohio. LaRose said ballots should be requested by Oct. 27, although the official deadline is Oct. 31.
Absentee ballots in Ohio must be postmarked by Nov. 2 in order to be counted.
You can also drop off your absentee ballot at your county Board of Elections.
