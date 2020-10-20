Erie County judge denies guilty plea from convicted sex offender accused of touching 11-year-old girl

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A convicted sex offender facing charges of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl, tried to plead guilty to the charges; however, based on his answers in court, the judge did not accept the guilty plea.
Erie County Common Pleas Judge Roger Binette instead ordered Darius Knight to undergo a competency exam.
Knight is charged with kidnapping, importuning, gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint.
Sandusky police said Knight touched an 11-year-old girl who showed up at his Barker Street home in August of 2019 collecting money for charity.
Knight was released from prison in the summer of 2018 after being convicted of attempted rape.
Knight’s neighbors were never notified a convicted sex offender was moving in.
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth apologized to the community after this incident.
“We did not fulfill our responsibility to the community...It’s inexcusable, this could have been avoided,” Sigsworth said.
No next court date for Knight has been scheduled.
