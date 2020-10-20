Former Avon fire chief pleads not guilty to public indecency

Frank Root (Source: Avon Police Department)
By Julia Tullos | October 20, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 11:24 AM

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The 81-year-old former Avon fire chief was arraigned in Avon Lake Municipal Court Tuesday for public indecency.

Frank Root pleaded not guilty.

Frant Root in Avon Lake Municipal Court on 10/20/2020.
Frant Root in Avon Lake Municipal Court on 10/20/2020. (Source: WOIO)

Root is accused of urinating outside his Avon home and exposing himself.

Avon police took him into custody on Sept. 22.

He will be back in court on that charge Nov. 10.

Root was arrested by Avon police in October of 2019 for two charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is scheduled for a pre-trial on Oct. 26.

Root Jr. served as the Avon fire chief from Feb. 1990 until his retirement in Feb. of 2006.

He remains out on bond.

