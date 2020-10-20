Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Christmas Ale available in cans for 1st time since 1992 debut

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Here’s good news you can “cheers” to: Great Lakes Brewing Company is selling their beloved Christmas Ale in cans for the first time since the famous holiday classic’s debut in 1992.
The Christmas Ale 12 oz. cans will be sold in 12-packs to join the brew’s 6-pack and 12-pack of bottles when the entire distribution footprint is released on Oct. 26.
But, the bottles will be available to buy at the brewery on Oct. 23.
“As if the cans themselves weren’t reason enough to celebrate, we are thrilled to share our new Christmas Ale artwork, illustrated by Sam Hadley. Each can is fully ‘gift-wrapped’ with a beautiful winter scene depicting our iconic train car cozily nestled on a frosted windowsill,” GLBC said.
However, you don’t have to wait that long to take a seasonal sip of the fresh-cut ginger, cinnamon, and Michigan honey-infused ale.
Here’s more good news if you’re looking forward to the holiday season: GLBC is still holding its annual Christmas Ale First Pour event on Oct. 22.
While the annual First Pour is typically one of the brewery’s busiest days of the year, this tradition will break from some of their traditions to accommodate social distancing protocols.
Those who chose to come to the brewpub will not be allowed to crowd the bar to watch the official first pour, and reservations are required.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.