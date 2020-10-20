Greater Cleveland Aquarium partners with food charity to fight hunger in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohioans can earn vouchers to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium and help our neighbors put food on the table at the same time thanks to the Nourish Our Neighbors Donation Drive, benefiting the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland.
The first 200 people to donate $5 or more between Oct. 18 and Nov. 6 receive up to four $10 voucher to use toward admission to the aquarium.
Anyone who donates after the first 200 people will get a $5 voucher.
Every donor will also be entered to win a 20-minute online question and answer session with a member of the aquarium’s animal care team and a customized virtual aquarium greeting or a family pass.
The Hunger Network distributes food at its 72 hunger centers around Cuyahoga County. It delivered more than 3.8 million meals last year.
“Generous contributions are vital for us to continue keeping up with the need for nutritious hot meals, emergency food supplies and fresh, rescued produce," said Julie Johnson, the organization’s CEO.
The Hunger Network will also accept donations of non-perishable food items. For more information, visit hungernetwork.org.
