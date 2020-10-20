Greater Cleveland Food Bank needs $43,500 by Thursday to put turkeys on Thanksgiving tables

By Rachel Vadaj | October 20, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 7:57 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the pandemic has put an unprecedented number of families in need of help putting food on the table, a Thanksgiving dinner may be a luxury some may not be able to afford this year.

That’s why the Greater Cleveland Food Bank has five truckloads of turkeys on order this year to meet the increased need in the community and ensure homes in need have a holiday meal.

However, the Food Bank said it is still $43,500 short of their Annual Turkey Drive goal and their deadline is this Thursday.

For just $12.50, you can help put a turkey on the table.

Click here to make a donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Annual Turkey Drive.

