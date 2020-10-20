8 new deaths, an additional 2,015 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

By Chris Anderson | October 20, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 2:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 5,083 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 185,639 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a regular briefing on Tuesday, a day after he traveled to Northeast Ohio to discuss the region’s latest trends.

An additional 10,780 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 17,388 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 3,597 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

