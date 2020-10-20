Mansfield police looking for suspect in drive-by shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are looking for the suspect or suspects in a drive-by shooting that left five people injured Monday night.
Mansfield Police Department said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on Sturges Avenue between West First Street and Glessner Avenue.
The five people who were shot were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.
Police said they don’t yet know a motive for the shooting.
Contact the Mansfield Division of Police at (419) 755-9724 if you have any information.
