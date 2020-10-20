$1 million bond set for suspect accused in 2019 murder of Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man arrested and charged in the 2019 murder of a business owner from Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.
Bond was set at $1 million for Sedrick Hawkins, who pleaded not guilty in connection to the crime.
Hawkins was arrested on Monday morning on an aggravated murder charge following a tip to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
The 25-year-old allegedly killed 74-year-old Larry Manno in September 2019.
Manno’s secretary found his severely beaten body at his ransacked landscaping business in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
The victim was hospitalized for nearly a month, but eventually died from his injuries.
Investigators say residents in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood helped Cleveland police identify Hawkins as a potential suspect.
Hawkins was located in the Kinsman neighborhood on Monday on East 99th Street, following numerous leads and dozens of interviews about the case.
