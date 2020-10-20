Nearly 300,000 Ohio students can’t go to school in person: ‘We owe it to these kids to fight back against this virus’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least 16 school districts were forced to transition to a hybrid or remote learning model in the last two weeks because of spread of COVID-19 in the community, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
“Lives are at stake,” Gov. DeWine said during Tuesday’s remarks. “We worry about hospitals filling up. We worry about long-term health issues for those who recover. We also worry about the education of our children.”
At least 50 school districts across Ohio are instructing fully online, as of Tuesday, equating to approximately 300,000 students who cannot attend in-person classes.
“We owe it to these kids to fight back against this virus and reduce community spread,” the governor added. “We owe it to their future. We owe it to the state’s future.”
The Ohio Department of Health reported on Tuesday that at least 12,574 children under the age of 18, or 7% of the state’s total cases, have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
