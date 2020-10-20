Northeast Ohio Weather: Another damp day; Temperatures in the 50s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The analysis today is a warm front in southern Ohio. It will lift north tonight. We have plenty of moisture in place once again today. It will be another gloomy day with low clouds. Light rain and drizzle will be in the area at least through the first half of the day. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower to middle 50s this afternoon. That warm front I told you about, will be the focus for showers and storms tonight. Some of this rain could be heavy, especially after midnight. Warmer air will build in. I have temperatures rising through the 50s overnight. We will wake up tomorrow to temperatures above 60 degrees in most spots. Scattered showers and storms tomorrow as the next cold front tracks through.