Ohio woman told police she killed her 72-year-old husband to ‘end his suffering’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 64-year-old Ohio woman is in police custody after admitting to killing her ailing husband to “end his suffering.”
Gayle Piatt admitted to the crime on Sunday when she went to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, according to investigators.
Piatt told deputies that she shot her husband, 72-year-old Homer Piatt, with a small caliber firearm on Oct. 15.
The husband had several long-term health issues and that he requested that his wife kill him “in an effort to end his suffering” because of his poor quality of life, Piatt told deputies.
Piatt then admitted to detectives that she tried to kill herself by overdosing on medication after shooting her husband, but instead turned herself in after the attempt failed.
Deputies searched the Piatt residence in Haydenville and confirmed the woman’s story after the man’s body was found in the home.
Piatt’s body was transported to the coroner’s office for an autopsy and several firearms were recovered from the residence.
The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said Piatt was arrested and charged with murder. Her arraignment is pending in municipal court.
