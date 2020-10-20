Opening statements made in the trial of Cleveland man accused of killing 4-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a large portrait of murdered 4-year-old Eliazar Ruiz facing the jury, opening statements were made in the Cleveland murder trial of his accused killer, Romaine Tolbert.
“It’s about finding justice for Eliazar. He deserves to rest in peace,” said Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Anna Faraglia
Tolbert, 38, is charged in the murder of Ruiz, his girlfriend’s godson.
In her opening statement, Faraglia said Tolbert had a history of becoming angry with the child over his behavior. That, she suggested, resulted in discipline.
But Tolbert’s lawyer, seemingly trying to plant a seed of doubt in the jury in his remarks, said the investigation lacks a crucial element.
“There is going to be no evidence that the discipline that [Tolbert] gave Eliazar was so traumatic that it could have been a cause of death,” said Edwin Vargas.
Tolbert’s girlfriend, Joanne Vega, 33, pleaded guilty Friday to several charges; including, involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
She is scheduled to testify against Tolbert at trial.
In 2015, the little boy’s mother asked Tolbert and Vega to look after him as she was due to report for a prison term.
Ruiz was last seen by family members in July of 2016 and reported missing in June of 2017.
His remains were found in a trash bag behind a vacant home in the 12000 block of Longmead Ave. on Cleveland’s West Side in September 2017.
Positive identification wasn’t made until 2018.
After being indicted in January of 2019 on murder charges, permitting child abuse, felonious assault, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence and kidnapping, Vega and Tolbert failed to show up for their arraignment.
A warrant was issued for their arrest and the couple was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on March 29, 2019 in Michigan.
The trial resumes Wednesday morning with the prosecution’s first witnesses.
