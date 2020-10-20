Record number of Ohio Covid hospitalizations in 24-hour span, prompting hospitals to prepare for surge in patients

Dr. Dan Simon, with UH Cleveland Medical Center, says bed space, including ICU beds was never an issue today or during the peak of surge during in the summer. He says UH can now triple the capacity in a worst-case scenario during this pandemic. “We have 1,700 beds across the health system. The surge plan took us up to over 5,100 beds, as well as a 300% increase in ICU capacity,” says Dr. Simon.