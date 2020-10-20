Record number of Ohio Covid hospitalizations in 24-hour span, prompting hospitals to prepare for surge in patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Ohio for a fifth straight day with over 2,000. Because that - it only happened once, and that was due to prison inmate testing back in April.
The indicator causing concern is the number of hospitalizations, another record of 216 over the last 24 hours.
During his bi-weekly news briefing, Governor Mike Dewine once again urging Ohioans to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The record surges in cases and hospitalizations are concerning, and that begs the question, are Northeast Ohio hospitals ready for the potential increase in patients?
Dr. Dan Simon, with UH Cleveland Medical Center, says bed space, including ICU beds was never an issue today or during the peak of surge during in the summer. He says UH can now triple the capacity in a worst-case scenario during this pandemic. “We have 1,700 beds across the health system. The surge plan took us up to over 5,100 beds, as well as a 300% increase in ICU capacity,” says Dr. Simon.
And the numbers, according to Dr. Simon, will increase based on the spread from college students and young professionals. Also, plans for gatherings during the holidays. He says, “The real concern is whether those cases are going to spread to mom and grandma, which is going to increase hospitalizations over time.”
Governor Dewine says the numbers can go back down, but that falls solely in the hands of Ohioans. “We’ve done well. We’ve avoided this. We had a lot of great tragedy, but we’ve not had these huge spikes. And we just don’t want to see that.”
