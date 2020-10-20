Sandusky County sheriff warns ‘Dads Against Predators’ for ‘vigilante justice’ targeting men allegedly looking to meet minors for sex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sheriff of Sandusky County, Christopher Hilton, as well as several other law enforcement agencies, are demanding a group from northern Ohio to stop their form of “vigilante justice” towards suspected child sex predators.
The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office issued an open letter warning members of the Dads Against Predators Inc., or DAP, could face prosecution if they do not stop entrapping and recording men they claim are targeting minors on the internet.
Sheriff Hilton said the group has shared numerous videos online showing themselves encountering and exposing individuals as alleged child predators.
“DAP does this acting as, or pretending to be, a child on various chat websites. After luring individuals to meet with them at a location for a potential sexual encounter, DAP records and publishes the chat communication, as well as the face-to-face encounter with the individual, on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.”
The sheriff offered praise to DAP for raising awareness regarding the dangers of children accessing internet chat sites, but said the group is hindering the ability for law enforcement and prosecutors to criminally charge those individuals.
“Local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors of Sandusky County and the City of Fremont cannot and will not sit back anymore and watch as DAP continues to parade its form of vigilante justice.”
If DAP continues, individuals of the group could face criminal charge, Sheriff Hilton added.
“DAP’s careless and reckless regard for law and order and due process has resulted in the loss of life, and the situation has gotten out of hand.”
According to 19 News affiliate WTVG, two individuals died by suicide after DAP shared videos of them online. A third death is being investigated as a suicide and involves a man who died a day after his information was shared publicly.
