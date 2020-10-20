Shaker Heights Schools postpones in-classroom learning after spike in COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County

By Rachel Vadaj | October 20, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 9:13 PM

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Schools announced on Tuesday that students will not return to the district’s school buildings for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26 as previously planned.

District leaders said the decision was made after Cuyahoga County returned to a Level 3 (Red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System last Thursday.

The Board of Education will hold a special meeting over Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. to discuss plans to return students to schools for in-classroom learning.

District leaders said there will be no public commenting and the Board will not be voting on any action items because this meeting is a Board work session.

