Shaker Heights Schools postpones in-classroom learning after spike in COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Schools announced on Tuesday that students will not return to the district’s school buildings for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26 as previously planned.
District leaders said the decision was made after Cuyahoga County returned to a Level 3 (Red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System last Thursday.
The Board of Education will hold a special meeting over Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. to discuss plans to return students to schools for in-classroom learning.
District leaders said there will be no public commenting and the Board will not be voting on any action items because this meeting is a Board work session.
