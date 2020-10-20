Twinsburg Schools reports coronavirus case in staff member

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A Twinsburg High School staff member who works at the campus of RB Chamberlin tested positive for coronavirus, Twinsburg City School District said in a letter.
Students and staff who were in direct contact with this staff member at a distance of less than six feet for 15 or more minutes received another notice with more information.
Superintendent Kathi Powers did not mention any plans to close the school building.
Powers said 16 students and staff in the district have tested positive for coronavirus since Sept. 8.
Ten of those cases involved three separate families.
“At this time, our District is, thankfully, not experiencing the significant spread of COVID-19 as in other places,” Powers said in the letter.
