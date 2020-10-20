White House Coronavirus Task Force: Ohio’s recent increase in cases stems from social gatherings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force notes that Ohio’s recent increase in COVID-19 cases likely stems from social gatherings among family and friends, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The governor said task force recommendations urge Ohioans to limit friend and family get-togethers in order to decrease the possibility for rapid COVID-19 spread, especially to those who are most at-risk of becoming infected.
“It’s the same thing I’m hearing when I speak with county health commissioners,” the governor said during Tuesday’s briefing. “It’s not big formal events or workplaces where they are seeing the most spread. It’s informal gatherings.”
As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said at least 185,639 cases have been accounted for statewide since the start of the pandemic, with 2,105 new infections reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday; nearly 600 more than the 21-day average.
The White House’s task force sends a report to state government officials each week comparing coronavirus data to neighboring regions.
