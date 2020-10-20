25-year-old killed in Akron car crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - 25-year-old Deontrey Simmons died Monday after another car hit the Hyundai Elantra he was driving, according to Akron police.
A 1-year-old girl in Simmons' car was uninjured in the crash.
Police said the accident happened just after 3 p.m.
Simmons was driving north on South Arlington Street when he tried to make a left turn onto Lovers Lane.
A 24-year-old man in a Dodge Charger was driving south on South Arlington Street when he hit Simmons.
Simmons and the Hyundai Elantra he was driving went south for about 140 feet because of the impact.
The Dodge went over the curb, struck a pole, flipped and landed on its side before hitting a parked vehicle.
Simmons was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Dodge suffered minor injuries.
