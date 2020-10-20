Young Cleveland father murdered on the city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have two men in custody for the murder of a 22-year-old Cleveland father.
Wuanyae Dozier was shot and killed around 12:30 Monday afternoon in the area of E. 123rd Street and Ohlman Avenue.
Cleveland police said two men dropped off Dozier at University Hospitals and then left.
A short time later, University Heights police officers stopped their vehicle.
Cleveland police officers responded to where the car was stopped, interviewed both men and arrested them.
Charges are now pending against the 26-year-old and the 24-year-old.
