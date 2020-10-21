Baker Mayfield: “I don’t give a damn what they say”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Steelers weren’t the only ones piling on Baker Mayfield this week.
Many in the national media have been relentless, saying he’s just not the guy.
“I don’t give a damn what they say,” Mayfield said on Wednesday. “It’s within this building. We know we can be better, I know I can be better. They get paid to talk, we get paid to do our work.”
“For us, it’s not really ‘blocking it out’, it’s more of an eye-roll,” J.C. Tretter said. “It just is what it is. It’s part of the beast, it’s part of the game, everybody’s going to have an opinion. You see the giant sway of opinion from post-Colts game to post-Steelers game, that’s just how the business works.”
It’s not unfair to say that the jury is still out on Mayfield as a franchise quarterback. I said it on Monday. He clearly needs to be more consistent.
It is ridiculous to call it the other way right now.
But he has to be better.
“The feeling throughout the building is that 4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6,” Mayfield said. “That’s because we have such high expectations. We’re eager to get back to work and fix the problems that we know are within our own control.”
