Bay Village Schools announces they will return to all remote learning starting first week of November

We can see that this current model is forecasting a surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks. This is something we all need to prepare for now, especially if numbers continue to rise. Though our goal is to make decisions two weeks ahead of schedule, the virus is causing us to be more nimble than usual. Therefore, grades 9-12 students will follow an instructional step-down model next week -- a blend of In-building and eLearning days. (Building principals will send detailed information tomorrow.) The week of November 2 is a high risk week due to Halloween on the Saturday before and Election Day on November 3.