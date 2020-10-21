Beach Club Bistro in Euclid closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Beach Club Pizza Bistro in Euclid closed Tuesday after one its employees tested positive for coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the employee started showing symptoms Oct. 13 and received a positive test result Monday.
The restaurant recommended anybody who visited their restaurant within that time frame monitor their symptoms or schedule a coronavirus test.
Beach Club Bistro said they’re sanitizing the building and hope to reopen soon.
