Beach Club Bistro in Euclid closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus (Source: Beach Club Bistro/ Facebook)
By Steph Krane | October 21, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 8:42 AM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Beach Club Pizza Bistro in Euclid closed Tuesday after one its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the employee started showing symptoms Oct. 13 and received a positive test result Monday.

The restaurant recommended anybody who visited their restaurant within that time frame monitor their symptoms or schedule a coronavirus test.

Beach Club Bistro said they’re sanitizing the building and hope to reopen soon.

