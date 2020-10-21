Cleveland Clinic partners with science technology company to develop rapid COVID-19 breath test

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic announced a collaboration with a science and technology development company to develop a breath test to detect COVID-19.
The goal of the partnership with BreathTech Corporation is to develop a device that will identify COVID-19 strains using breath samples.
The non-invasive screening using the company’s BreathTest-1000 would provide a low-cost and self-service screening option that could be used in a large-scale manner.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, the device could screen patients in as little as 60 seconds.
Dr. Raed Dweik, chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Respiratory Institute, and his team were some of the first to identify that the breath can be used to detect certain diseases.
The advantage of breath testing is that it is non-invasive and non-intrusive," said Dr. Dweik. "It does not have a dose limitation like x-rays, an amount limitation like blood or saliva tests, or a timing limitation like PCR, blood and urine tests. So, breath testing can be performed repeatedly as needed. This technology has the potential to make COVID-19 testing more accessible and rapidly available as well as to guide critical therapeutic decisions.”
A clinical trial is expected to be launched within the coming months.
