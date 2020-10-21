Cleveland Clinic partners with science technology company to develop rapid COVID-19 breath test

The advantage of breath testing is that it is non-invasive and non-intrusive," said Dr. Dweik. "It does not have a dose limitation like x-rays, an amount limitation like blood or saliva tests, or a timing limitation like PCR, blood and urine tests. So, breath testing can be performed repeatedly as needed. This technology has the potential to make COVID-19 testing more accessible and rapidly available as well as to guide critical therapeutic decisions.”