College of Wooster going to remote-learning for the rest of fall semester as state COVID-19 cases rise

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has announced its going back to remote learning full time.
Students will go to remote learning full time for the rest of the semester, according to a message posted to the school’s website.
This comes as Ohio breaks another record for the number of reported coronavirus cases in a single day on Wednesday.
Administrators at Wooster said they understand this is disappointing for many students.
The school is offering travel assistance for any student who wishes to go home but can’t afford it.
There are currently 1,400 students on the college campus and administrators said those students can leave or stay on campus if needed.
The students who stay have agreed to strict guidelines which include grab and go dining, no off-campus visitors, and students aren’t allowed off-campus unless it’s an emergency.
But other college campuses, like Kent State University, haven’t made the switch to full remote learning yet.
“I would be lying here if I said I wasn’t concerned. I think anyone in the state of Ohio should be concerned,” said Manfred Van Dulmen with Kent State University.
As of last week, there are 63 positive cases of coronavirus at Kent State. Many students have been quarantined on campus over the past month, but some of those expire as of Wednesday.
“The governor and also the federal government has been very clear that in any disease situations actually we don’t want colleges to send students just home all of a sudden. There needs to be a strategy,” Van Dulem added.
Kent State continues it’s partnership with CVS to provide testing on campus.
Officials say classes would be moved to remote only if needed, but they admit some classes can’t be completed online.
“Hands-on science labs, some courses in the arts, glass blowing is one example. Those courses we want to continue on campus for as long as possible and as long as it’s safe,” said Van Dulmen.
He added, “even though we feel we’re really locked in, we have limited behavior, we all have a choice.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.