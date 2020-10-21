Drive up and drop off: Cleveland Main Post Office to accept ballots in parking lot starting next week

The service will be offered at the Cleveland Main Post Office, located at 2400 Orange Avenue. (Source: Cleveland)
By Avery Williams | October 21, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 3:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters can drop off their ballots in the parking lot of Cleveland Main Post Office starting Monday, Oct. 26.

Cleveland Main Post Office is located at 2400 Orange Avenue, Cleveland.

This service will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a USPS release.

The service ends Monday, Nov. 2.

The release said a USPS employee will be in the customer parking lot to accept and postmark the voter’s ballot at drop-off.

