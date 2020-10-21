Driver stranded by high water rescued from top of car by North Olmsted firefighters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the North Olmsted Fire Department helped rescue a man who was stranded on top of his car and surrounded by high water.
The rescue occurred in a Cleveland Metroparks in the area of Valley Parkway as flooding rains swept through Northeast Ohio.
Emergency responders arrived after receiving a call for a car that drove into high water just before 7 a.m.
The victim was safely rescued.
Overnight and early morning rains caused widespread rains throughout parts of Northeast Ohio.
