Heavy rains bring flooding issues to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning has caused significant flooding in and around the city of Cleveland including in Fairview Park.
There has been an ongoing issue of flooded basements in that community according to multiple residents who told 19 News that their basements flood repeatedly during heavy rains.
That includes Mary Eileen Purcell who woke up, Wednesday, to raw sewage in her basement, and it has happened before.
“Twice in 6 months is a lot and it was devastating the first time and to open the basement door and see it all over again this morning after having replaced so many things in my basement just six months ago is so overwhelming,” she said. “I cried most of the morning.”
Fairview Park city officials are very well aware of the problems some people are having with flooded basements and have already placed meters in a number of local sewers to collect data that will help them find a solution.
Also, Fairview Park has requested funding through the Ohio EPA and is in the process of setting priorities for projects once that money is acquired.
Data already recovered makes it clear, 19 News is told, that there are upgrades necessary at the city’s pump station and that interim measures are in and continue to be put into place to control stormwater.
