Is Baker Mayfield the franchise quarterback the Browns need?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When you talk about the Cleveland Browns, the first topic always deals with the quarterback. After a bad outing in week six against the Pittsburgh Steelers, questions about Baker Mayfield being the franchise quarterback are resurfacing.
Injured ribs played a part in the 10 of 18 for 119 yards performance. Two interceptions and four sacks resulted in Mayfield being benched in the fourth quarter in favor of backup Case Keenum.
Mayfield is expected to start this Sunday when the Browns take on the Bengals in Cincinnati. Will head coach Kevin Stefanski have his starting quarterback on a tight leash, or will Mayfield return to the quarterback we saw in 2018 as a rookie?
No matter what takes place at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, the Browns front office has to make a decision on whether or not Mayfield is the team’s franchise quarterback going forward. In 2021, the organization has to decide whether to accept the fifth year option on Mayfield’s rookie contract or decide to find the next quarterback in the NFL Draft.
So what do you think about the Browns quarterback situation. Is Bake Mayfield the franchise quarterback the Browns need? That is the Hyundai Pigskin Poll for week seven of the 2020 Cleveland Browns season. Be sure to cast your vote below.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.