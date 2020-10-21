Lorain Police search for 15-year-old girl missing since Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police are asking the community to help find 15-year-old Cassandra Carter after she was reported missing and has not been seen since Oct. 16.
Police described her as 5′7″ tall, 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was reportedly last seen at a friend’s house in Sheffield Lake.
The report stated officers believe she may be on the West Side of Lorain while actively avoiding her parents and police.
Call Lorain Police at (440) 204-2100 if you see her or know where she may be.
Police said anyone assisting Carter as a missing person will face criminal prosecution.
