Man who complained of COVID-19 symptoms, found dead in Beachwood hotel

BEACHWOOD Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man who told his roommate he feared he may have contracted COVID-19, was found dead inside a Beachwood hotel on Oct. 18.
According to the roommate, Patrick Titas, of Lyndhurst, checked himself into a hotel to self-isolate on Oct. 11.
Titas’s dad reported him missing on Oct. 18, after being unable to contact his son.
After checking several hotels, Beachwood officers tracked down Titas at Hotel Indigo in the 3500 block of Park East Drive.
A hotel manager let officers inside Titas’s room, where his body was found next to the bed.
According to the police report, there was evidence in the hotel room Titas had been sick.
Officers said there was vomit in the trash can and empty cold medicine containers.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the cause of death for Titas is still pending.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.