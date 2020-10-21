Mayor Frank Jackson announces city to forgive 3 months of rent for West Side Market Tenants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced Wednesday afternoon the city will forgive three months of rent for West Side Market Tenants.
In early April, the city deferred the April, May, and June rental payments for the West Side Market Tenants. In an effort to help further mitigate our tenants' financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic the City has determined it will forgive rental payments for April, May, and June.
“We value our relationships with our tenants and encourage the public to patronize these small businesses," the city said in a released statement. “The West Side Market is fully stocked with food essentials.”
The West Side Market adjusted its hours of operation to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During WSM hours, customers can contact individual vendors to place an order and make arrangements for payment and pick up at one of the designated areas.
Designated pickup areas are the loading dock behind the main building entrance and on Lorain Avenue, along the North side of the main building. Both areas are available for 15-minute pick-up and drop-off. Arrangements must be made before pickup. Customers must contact each WSM vendor directly to place an order. Click here to view a list of participating vendors. Visit here, or call the market office at 216-664-3387 for vendor information.
