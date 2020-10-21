Medina football looks to continue playoff run

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Medina Battling Bees upset St. Edward 35-31 they busted up the brackets in the Ohio high school football playoffs. “Here at Medina, we want to get our program to the point that we’re playing with Mentor, St. Eds and St. Ignatius,” said Head Coach Larry Laird.
His team is getting their chance right now. After beating the Eagles last Friday they earned a date with St. Ignatius this Friday night at Byer’s Field in Parma. The city and school are buzzing with excitement. “It’s been amazing, I felt like a celebrity almost,” said senior tackle Otto Weight. “Everyone is super happy, whether they’re involved in the football program or not.”
The Bees had to make a lot of plays to win against St. Eds, but none were bigger than when they forced a fumble inside their five yard line when the Eagles were driving for a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game. “Got a little nervous down towards the end of the game, but I knew our defense would come through and make a play for us,” said Weight.
Medina runs pass-happy up tempo offense and they throw the ball a lot. Senior quarterback Drew Allar can air it out, and Weight loves being on the field when it happens. “You’re blocking a guy, and then next thing you know you see a ball flying over your head going 50 yards deep and you watch the wide receiver come down with it. It’s amazing.”
8th seeded Medina will look to continue their playoff run against 5th seeded St. Ignatius. The Wildcats are year in and year out one of the top programs in Ohio. That is the kind of place Medina wants to be. They still have a ways to go, but wins like the one against St. Edward are what you need to start blazing that trail.
