New program offers free rides to the polls for Cleveland residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new free program making sure everyone can cast their vote.
The program is called VoterDrive.
All you have to do is contact VoterDrive and a driver from the program will pick you up and take you to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to cast your vote early.
On Election Day, you will be able to get a ride to your polling location.
Cleveland resident Paula Kampf came up with the idea for VoterDrive.
“It’s such a meaningful to be able to remove obstacles because democracy only works if everyone can participate in it,” Kampf said.
You can get involved with VoterDrive by visting their website or calling them at 216-294-4261.
