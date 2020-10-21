Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered showers/storms today; Temperatures in the 60s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is noticeably warmer today. A breezy day ahead as the next cold front rolls through. The wind is south this morning then turning west at 10-20 mph. The heaviest rain with this latest system happened while you were sleeping. I have scattered showers and storms in the forecast today until the front crosses then we dry out from west to east. I do think we could see a little sun later this afternoon in spots. Temperatures will be in the 60s today for a high. I think we could drop into the upper 50s this afternoon behind the cold front. A quiet night ahead with a mostly cloudy sky. We will fall to around 50 degrees by early tomorrow morning.