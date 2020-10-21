Odell Beckham Jr. banned from LSU for two years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham loves his alma mater, Louisiana State University. The former standout wide receiver loves his Tigers a little too much for the school’s liking.
The Baton Rogue institution has banned Beckham from all LSU facilities for the next two years. The decision comes as the school placed self imposed rules violations on itself according to SI.com
Following LSU’s national championship victory over Clemson last January, Beckham handed out $2,000 in $100 bills to players on the team. Beckham did meet with members of the Cleveland media Wednesday afternoon. The ban by his alma mater was not brought up during the media availability.
The ban adds to what has been a very drama filled last few days for the Browns wide receiver. Last week, the team sent Beckham home due to an illness. He played in Sunday’s 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after he received three negative tests for Covid-19. During the game, Beckham was spotted on the sidelines trying to fire up his team in the first half. In the fourth quarter, Beckham was spotted without his cleats on after being removed from the game.
During the media availability Wednesday afternoon, Beckham downplayed coronavirus concerns by telling reporters that “Covid can’t get to me.”
