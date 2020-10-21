Odell Beckham Jr. banned from LSU for two years

The ban adds to what has been a very drama filled last few days for the Browns wide receiver. Last week, the team sent Beckham home due to an illness. He played in Sunday’s 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after he received three negative tests for Covid-19. During the game, Beckham was spotted on the sidelines trying to fire up his team in the first half. In the fourth quarter, Beckham was spotted without his cleats on after being removed from the game.