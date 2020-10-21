Ohio outlines plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

Ohio outlines plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Ohio outlines plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Jason Scott | October 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 8:44 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health has submitted a four-phase plan to the CDC outlining how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in the state.

The plan, which is still in draft form, is broken down into four phases.

High-risk healthcare workers, first responders, older adults living in group settings, and people at significantly higher risk due to underlying conditions will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first.

Phase 2 includes teachers and school staff, the homeless, and those inside prisons.

Phase 3 includes young adults and children.

Everyone else falls into Phase 4.

A spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Health says this draft plan provides a framework of how decisions will regarding the vaccine will be made.

Kentucky’s plan also has four phases.

[ Kentucky Department of Public Health announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan ]

Phase 1 includes frontline healthcare workers, long term care and assisted living facility workers, and correctional facilities.

Phase 2 includes retail food and grocers, higher education personnel, and critical government personnel.

You can read Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana’s draft plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine below:

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.