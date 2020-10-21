Police seek man after assault at Clark-Fulton Burger King

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the public to help them identify a man who allegedly assaulted a Clark-Fulton Burger King employee after being asked to put on a mask.
The man entered the Burger King in the 3300 block of Clark Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 12, according to a police department release.
An employee asked him to put on a mask.
The man ordered food, but then he became angry when he saw another customer who was not wearing a mask, according to police.
The employee tried to diffuse the situation. But the man yelled at the employee and threatened her. Then he threw a large yellow cone, striking her in the head.
The man fled the store on a blue bike, according to the release. Police say he is white or Hispanic, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and was wearing black pants and a yellow shirt at the time of the assault. Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
