Police seek man after assault at Clark-Fulton Burger King

The suspect threw a large yellow cone at an employee and struck her in the head. He became enraged after being asked to put on a mask.

Police seek the identity of a man who assaulted a Clark-Fulton Burger King employee with a large yellow cone after being asked to wear a mask. (Source: Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | October 21, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 4:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the public to help them identify a man who allegedly assaulted a Clark-Fulton Burger King employee after being asked to put on a mask.

Anyone with information about this man's identity can contact detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. (Source: Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations)

The man entered the Burger King in the 3300 block of Clark Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 12, according to a police department release.

An employee asked him to put on a mask.

The man ordered food, but then he became angry when he saw another customer who was not wearing a mask, according to police.

The employee tried to diffuse the situation. But the man yelled at the employee and threatened her. Then he threw a large yellow cone, striking her in the head.

Police seek the identity of a man who assaulted a Clark-Fulton Burger King employee with a large yellow cone after being asked to wear a mask. (Source: Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations)
Police say this man threw a large yellow cone at Burger King employee after she asked him to wear a mask in the store. (Source: Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations)

The man fled the store on a blue bike, according to the release. Police say he is white or Hispanic, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and was wearing black pants and a yellow shirt at the time of the assault. Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

