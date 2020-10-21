Pope pivots on same-sex marriage issue, signaling major change within the Catholic Church

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week in Rome, a documentary titled “Francesco," will be released in which Pope Francis endorses a civil union law that would protect same-sex marriages, according to the Associated Press.
“Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” Francis said in one of his sit-down interviews for the film. “What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”
Francis has spoken on the issue before, giving indications he supported the idea of same-sex marriages, but this is the first time he has given it a full endorsement.
While the film premiers this week at the Rome Film Festival, it is expected to make its way to the United States soon.
“They’re children of God and have a right to a family,” the pope said. “Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it.”
19 News reached out to the Cleveland Catholic Diocese for a comment and was told:
“There has been no official information released by the Vatican. Consequently, we will not be commenting at this time.”
Justin Gould, a board member of LGBT Cleveland, reacted in a live interview with Dan DeRoos.
