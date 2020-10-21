In 1st day of testimony, witness links accused killer to Cleveland property where 4-year-old boy’s remains were found

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in the Eliazar Ruiz murder trial, accused killer Romaine Tolbert has been linked to the Cleveland property where the 4-year-old boy’s remains were found in 2017.
Witness Alexis Fort said he knew who Tolbert was and pointed him in the courtroom on Wednesday, the first day of testimony in the trial.
Fort said he was helping his mother make arrangements for a restoration project at her home after a fire.
He acknowledged that he knew Tolbert was able to perform demolition and that he referred his services to the man overseeing the project.
To this point, the jury has not heard any corroborating evidence or witness testimony directly placing Tolbert on the property, located on Longmead Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side.
Ruiz’s remains were found there on September 20, 2017 by a landscaper.
One of the responding officers testified Wednesday; he was one of many witnesses whose testimony focused on background and timeline information.
Tolbert, 38, is charged in the murder of Ruiz, his girlfriend’s godson.
Tolbert’s girlfriend, Joanne Vega, 33, pleaded guilty Friday to several charges; including, involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.
She is scheduled to testify against Tolbert at trial.
In 2015, the little boy’s mother asked Tolbert and Vega to look after him as she dealt with personal problems which included an upcoming prison term.
In his cross-examination of Fort, defense attorney Edwin Vargas asked the witness about his past relationship with Tolbert.
He said he knew both he and Vega and that he had been over to their house before.
“You never saw any type of mistreatment or abuse of the children when you were there, correct?” Vargas asked.
“Correct,” Fort affirmed, several minutes after admitting he did not want to be in the courtroom.
Both of Eliazar’s parents, Ashley Makuhan and Carlos Ruiz, testified on Wednesday.
The prosecuting attorneys placed emphasis on establishing the timeline and circumstances of how the child wound up in the care of Tolbert and Vega.
“Would you have entrusted your son to them if you thought they couldn’t take care of your child,” asked Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Anna Faraglia.
“No,” replied Makuhan.
She will be back on the witness stand Thursday morning.
Ruiz was last seen by family members in July of 2016 and reported missing in June of 2017.
Despite the discovery of his remains in September of 2017, positive identification wasn’t made until 2018.
After being indicted in January of 2019 on murder charges, permitting child abuse, felonious assault, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence, and kidnapping, Vega and Tolbert failed to show up for their arraignment.
A warrant was issued for their arrest and the couple was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on March 29, 2019 in Michigan.
