Troubleshooter: Collapsed roof forces apartment residents in Highland Hills to run for shelter

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - More than nine families at the Chagrin Highlands Apartments on Township Parkway in Highland Hills are looking for a new home.
That’s because multiple residents complaining about water damage that has made the building unlivable.
Recently the area’s Fire Marshall mandated that no one is allowed in the building due to safety concerns and countless violations to the complex
The property manager gave residents one night in a hotel on Monday night but still hasn’t told residents when they can go back into their apartments.
However, that wasn’t satisfactory enough for Erica McIntosh and her mother; both of who suffer from health conditions and have been forced out of their apartment.
Erica recalls the urgency and panic that happen on Monday when she had to evaluate the apartment because the roof of the apartment collapsed.
“We saw the firetrucks coming …I guess it has collapsed. The whole hallway and everybody. Water damage was crazy we had to be evacuated like ASAP.
It’s an inconvenience for all of us right now”, said Erica McIntosh.
Today Anthony Chacon who claims he represents the company that owns the apartment complex says that he will reimburse those like Erica McIntosh who have had to come out of pocket for lodging during this time.
“These current conditions are being resolved in some cases there have been some issues, And we are trying to get them in a condition that some of our tenants can continue living here", said Chacon.
