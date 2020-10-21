TSA officers find gun in passenger’s bag at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A loaded 9mm handgun was found inside a passenger’s carry-on bag at a Cleveland Hopkins International Airport checkpoint Tuesday.
According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, the weapon was detected around 10:30 a.m.
TSA officers contacted Cleveland police, who then removed the passenger and weapon away from the checkpoint.
“Our highly trained TSA officers continue to conduct thorough screenings of passengers during this pandemic and will continue to intercept firearms and prohibited items brought to the airport security checkpoints,” said Don Barker, TSA Federal Security Director for Ohio. “We remain committed to the safety and security of all travelers and crew members, and I strongly remind everyone to know the whereabouts of their firearms at all times.”
TSA officers said this is the 11th firearm found at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this year. A total of 26 were detected at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2019.
